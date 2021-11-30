PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – At least a dozen school districts are working with police after a social media threat disrupted learning.
According to the McKeesport superintendent, he was told about 15 districts were impacted. The threat was sent through Snapchat. The superintendent said the threat was deemed not credible and students remained in class.
It was the same in the North Hills School District.
Pittsburgh Public also kept students in class but called in Pittsburgh police for extra security around South Hills Middle School and Brashear High School.
Sto-Rox sent their students home after the threat came in.
All 13 Propel Schools were virtual. A viewer sent the KDKA newsroom a copy of the threat on social media. It claimed someone would bring a gun and bomb to school.
The FBI is involved in the investigation.
