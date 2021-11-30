By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The final tally from this year’s KDKA-TV Turkey Fund campaign is in.

With your help, we raised more than $760,000 for local families in need this Thanksgiving.

That number surpasses some of the strongest years we have had to date.

It means 38,110 families right here in our neighborhoods were able to have a warm Thanksgiving meal this holiday season.

This year, we introduced something new in honor of the 40th year of the Turkey Fund — cookies from Bartram House Bakery.

You gobbled up 7,951 of them, helping to add to our total money raised.

Our thanks to PNC Bank and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and you of course. It’s made such a difference.

You can keep those numbers going. Donations will be accepted through the end of December. Click here to give!