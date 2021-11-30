By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in McKees Rocks last month turned himself in Tuesday.READ MORE: Man Wanted In Deadly McKees Rocks Shooting
David Goodwine, 29, is facing homicide charges in the death of Brian Irby, 35.READ MORE: 35-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In McKees Rocks
Irby was found shot in the chest on the 300 block of Fair Oaks Street in McKees Rocks on Oct. 7, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Goodwine turned himself in at the Pittsburgh Municipal Court building, police said, after an arrest warrant was issued last week charging him with criminal homicide and firearm violations.