By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in McKees Rocks last month turned himself in Tuesday.

(Photo: Allegheny County police)

David Goodwine, 29, is facing homicide charges in the death of Brian Irby, 35.

Irby was found shot in the chest on the 300 block of Fair Oaks Street in McKees Rocks on Oct. 7, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Goodwine turned himself in at the Pittsburgh Municipal Court building, police said, after an arrest warrant was issued last week charging him with criminal homicide and firearm violations.