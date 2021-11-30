By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the Christmas season upon us in Pennsylvania, the Keystone State has been recognized as one of the top places in the country when it comes to decorations.
A new study from Lombardo Homes ranked all fifty states, using a number of criteria, including Google search terms and decorating habits.
Pennsylvania ranks #2 in the study.
The most popular Christmas decoration in Pennsylvania was revealed to be window candles.
