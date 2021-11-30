By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt students braved the cold on Monday night to try and get tickets to the ACC Championship game.
The line in Oakland stretched from the William Pitt Union down to Fifth Avenue and back around to the quad.
The students were ready for a long night, with many bundled up, some bringing tents, and others bringing food.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi even delivered pizza to fans waiting in line.
Pizza Delivery‼️‼️🔥🔥🍕🍕🍕
Students are waiting in line all night for ACC Championship tix, had to make sure they’re well fed‼️ pic.twitter.com/fb1hPe0B7h
— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) November 30, 2021
Starting at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, students in line can get a ticket package to the game that includes round trip transportation to Charlotte, a ticket to the game, and a hotel room.