PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to near freezing temperatures and a few snow showers leaving minimal accumulation, but we still could have icy spots on bridges and overpasses so be cautious.

This shortwave is quickly moving through the region, so snow showers come to an end soon. Warmer air will be moving in today getting our highs back near normal in the mid 40s. Wind gusts will pick up again so much of the day we will feel in the 30s.

As we are wrapping up November, we picked up 1″ of snow in Pittsburgh so far. There were certainly other areas that saw much more than that this month but for Pittsburgh our average is 2″. Temperatures are ending around 2° below normal for the month and we are entering in December with a milder start.

Wednesday will be a great day to hang Christmas lights outside because Thursday although our highs will be in the 50s, we have a few rain showers.

Our lows will be above freezing through mid-week so there’s no threat for icy roads.

By the weekend we are mainly dry and seasonable with a small chance for rain and snow showers early Saturday and again late Sunday.

