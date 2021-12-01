By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The recognition of Kenny Pickett’s historic 2021 season can add one more accolade to the resume.

The ACC Player Of The Year.

Pickett received 52 of a possible 64 votes and was overwhelmingly named the overall ACC Player Of the Year.

He also was named the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Year, receiving 54 votes.

In 12 games this season, Pickett has a completion percentage of 67.7%, thrown for 4,066 yards, and 40 touchdowns. He’s done all of that while only throwing seven interceptions.

Pickett also added four rushing touchdowns, taking his overall total to 44.

He is now the first Pitt quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards 40 touchdowns in a season. It puts him in the company with Florida State’s Jameis Winston who had a similar stat line in 2013 when he won the Heisman Trophy.

Pickett’s honors as offensive player of the year and overall player of the year make him the second player in school history to win both, joining James Conner who won both in 2014.

Pickett and the Panthers will take on Wake Forest in the ACC Football Championship Game this Saturday in Charlotte.