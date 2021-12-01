CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Briana Smith
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Briana Smith, Local TV, McCandless, Pittsburgh News, Shooting, The Club At North Hills Apartment Homes

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex in McCandless.

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, police were alerted to a man not breathing behind a dumpster at The Club At North Hills Apartment Homes on Duncan Avenue.

READ MORE: White House, CDC Monitoring Omicron Variant As Holiday Travel Is Expected To Increase

First responders found a man dead from a gunshot wound and a woman who had been shot in the head. She was rushed to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said they believe these are the only two victims in the shooting and there is no threat to the public.

READ MORE: On Eve Of Vaccine Deadline, Number Of Allegheny County Employees Refusing Vaccination Appears Low

A man who said he found the shooting victims told KDKA’s Briana Smith that he called 911. He said he moved into the complex a year ago, adding that he had never seen a police presence there before.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Moves In Along With Warmer Temperatures

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details