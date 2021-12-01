MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex in McCandless.

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, police were alerted to a man not breathing behind a dumpster at The Club At North Hills Apartment Homes on Duncan Avenue.

McCandless and Allegheny County Police are at the Club at North Hills Apartment Homes in McCandless on Duncan Avenue. County crime unit just arrived on scene. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zWnjx5G62W — Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) December 1, 2021

First responders found a man dead from a gunshot wound and a woman who had been shot in the head. She was rushed to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said they believe these are the only two victims in the shooting and there is no threat to the public.

A man who said he found the shooting victims told KDKA’s Briana Smith that he called 911. He said he moved into the complex a year ago, adding that he had never seen a police presence there before.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

