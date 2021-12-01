By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – A Friday fire sent a woman, her three children, and two police officers to the hospital now has a cause.
Terita Collins set the fire in a bathroom in a home on Valley Street in McKees Rocks, according to police.
When first responders arrived, they had to rescue Collins and a five-year-old.
Two of her other children, a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old, were able to escape safely by climbing onto a porch roof to escape the flames.
Two responding officers were treated for smoke inhalation.
Collins is being charged for setting the fire.