By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some unvaccinated Allegheny County employees have been fired for failing to comply with the vaccine mandate.READ MORE: Protest Held Outside Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald's Home Hours Before COVID-19 Vaccination Deadline For Employees
County employees had until midnight Wednesday to prove their vaccination status or face possible termination.READ MORE: Allegheny County Worker Explains Why He’s Prepared To Lose His Job Over Vaccine Requirement
Over 94% of employees have given paperwork showing they’re vaccinated, and the county said that number is expected to increase in the next few days. The rest are either unvaccinated or are working through the accommodation and exemption request process.
Employees who don’t have any pending requests with human resources have been fired, the county said.MORE NEWS: Deadline Approaches For Allegheny County Employees To Prove Vaccination Or Face Termination
The county wasn’t able to say how many people were terminated because workers are still being notified. Since it’s both a personnel and legal matter, the county said information released publicly will be limited, but more will come when it’s available.