CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Assault Charges, Cletus Lee, Local TV, North Braddock, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – North Braddock’s first Black mayor-elect, Cletus Lee will face a judge today.

READ MORE: Cletus Lee Elected First Black Mayor Of North Braddock

He is called to court for an assault charge.

READ MORE: Cletus Lee, North Braddock Mayoral Nominee Charged With Assault, Says Campaign Will Continue

Lee was charged after getting in the middle of an altercation between his ex-girlfriend and another woman last month.

MORE NEWS: North Braddock Mayoral Nominee Cletus Lee Charged With Assault

After Lee was elected, he told KDKA he was looking to put the incident behind him and focus on leading.