By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – North Braddock's first Black mayor-elect, Cletus Lee will face a judge today.
He is called to court for an assault charge.
Lee was charged after getting in the middle of an altercation between his ex-girlfriend and another woman last month.
After Lee was elected, he told KDKA he was looking to put the incident behind him and focus on leading.