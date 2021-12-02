PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits, is mixing up some holiday cocktails.
Mistletoe Martini
Ingredients
• 1 ½ oz Grey Goose Vodka ($32.99)
• ½ oz St Germain Elderflower Liqueur ($34.99)
• ½ oz Keep It Simple Syrup
• 1 ½ oz cranberry juice
• Cranberries and mint leaf, for garnish
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice, except for garnishes.
2. Shake and strain into a martini glass.
3. Garnish with cranberries and mint.
Jack Frost
Ingredients
• 1 oz Bacardí Superior Rum ($15.99)
• 1 oz Bols Blue Curacao Liqueur ($12.99)
• 2 oz pineapple juice
• 1 oz cream of coconut
• ¾ c ice
• Coconut flakes, for garnish
Directions
1. Rim a glass with coconut flakes; set aside.
2. Combine all ingredients in blender, except for garnish.
3. Blend until smooth and pour into prepared glass.
Merry Margarita
Ingredients
• 1 ½ oz Familia Camarena Tequila Silver ($25.99)
• 1 oz Jacquin’s Triple Sec ($9.99)
• 1 oz fresh lime juice
• ½ oz cranberry juice
• 1 oz club soda
• Lime wheel and cranberries, for garnish
• Jose Cuervo Margarita Salt, for garnish
Directions
1. Rim a rocks glass with salt and fill with ice; set aside.
2. Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
3. Shake and strain into prepared glass.
4. Top with club soda.
5. Garnish with cranberries and lime wheel.
Tennessee Toddy
Ingredients
• 2 oz Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey ($23.99)
• 4 oz hot water
• ½ oz honey
• ½ oz fresh lemon juice
• Cinnamon stick, for garnish
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients into a mug, except garnish and stir.
2. Garnish with cinnamon stick