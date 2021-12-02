By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Workers of a restaurant on the North Side are getting money back that was rightfully theirs.READ MORE: Cletus Lee, North Braddock Mayor-Elect, Due In Court Today
Cashiers and servers at Provision PGH at Federal Galley had to pool their tips with managers and supervisors.READ MORE: COVID Surge At Butler Memorial Hospital Has Surgeons Prioritizing Elective Surgeries
That practice is a violation of federal labor laws.MORE NEWS: Protest Held Outside Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald's Home Hours Before COVID-19 Vaccination Deadline For Employees
The Labor Department has said it has recovered more than $41,000 in tips for the 12 workers affected.