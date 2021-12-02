By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man who texted his mother to tell her he’d been kidnapped has been found safe, Wilkinsburg police said.READ MORE: Ringgold Teacher Accused Of Attacking Daughter At School
Police said 25-year-old Marvase Spell left his home Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. He texted his mom around 11:05 telling her he’d been kidnapped and “they” were going to kill him, police said.READ MORE: Four People Arrested Following Overnight Robberies, Carjacking
Investigators considered him a missing and endangered person.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Warmer Temperatures Expected This Weekend
On Thursday morning, police said Spell had been returned home and is OK.