BALDWIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — When Santa and his reindeer make their rounds through Baldwin Township, they’ll spot a twinkling wonderland of Christmas joy on Beltram Avenue.

Mark and Stephanie Grode, along with their 2-year-old daughter Emily, worked hard for weeks to turn their property into “Nathan’s North Pole.”

“I grew up with Christmas lights. Christmas was our favorite holiday, and we felt it was really our way of giving back and raising awareness to a wonderful cause,” Mark Grode said.

That cause is the National Preeclampsia Foundation. The family uses their holiday display to raise money for the non-profit organization.

In March of 2018, the couple lost a baby boy to the hypertensive disorder that affects hundreds of thousands of pregnant women. Stephanie Grode was at 22 weeks gestation when the heartbreaking happened.

But now they’re using their story to help others, “to share our story with people and spread awareness,” Stephanie Grode told KDKA’s Kym Gable.

“We’ve always been a Christmas family, and there’s no doubt (Nathan) would absolutely love this,” she added.

The display is set to music on your car radio.