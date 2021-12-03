PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!
PIAA
Class 1A
Semifinal
Bishop Guilfoyle 20, Canton 7
Redbank Valley 23, Bishop Canevin 14
Class 2A
Semifinal
Serra Catholic 27, Farrell 18
Southern Columbia 56, Northern Lehigh 14
Class 3A
Semifinal
Central Valley 35, Central Martinsburg 21
Wyomissing 42, Neumann-Goretti 6
Class 4A
Semifinal
Aliquippa 41, Jersey Shore 16
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 28, Bishop Shanahan 21
Class 5A
Semifinal
Imhotep Charter 36, Strath Haven 0
Penn-Trafford 49, Exeter 14
