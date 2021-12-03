CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

PIAA

Class 1A

Semifinal

Bishop Guilfoyle 20, Canton 7

Redbank Valley 23, Bishop Canevin 14

Class 2A

Semifinal

Serra Catholic 27, Farrell 18

Southern Columbia 56, Northern Lehigh 14

Class 3A

Semifinal

Central Valley 35, Central Martinsburg 21

Wyomissing 42, Neumann-Goretti 6

Class 4A

Semifinal

Aliquippa 41, Jersey Shore 16

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 28, Bishop Shanahan 21

Class 5A

Semifinal

Imhotep Charter 36, Strath Haven 0

Penn-Trafford 49, Exeter 14

