NEW GALILEE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some neighbors on one street in Beaver County have been dealing with a stray cat problem for five years.

But the other day, some say a person was caught on camera trying to take matters into their own hands.

William Bittner from New Galilee told KDKA that the cats were allegedly run over outside his house on Washington Avenue. Apparently, the cats are part of a feral cat program that traps, neuters, vaccinates and returns the cats, which are then put up for adoption.

About 12 of the cats roam the neighborhood right now, and three of the cats were outside on the street Tuesday morning when Bittner said his security camera shows somebody in a white pick-up truck coming around the bend, speeding up and allegedly trying to run them over.

Bittner said ever since this happened, no one knows where the cats are. People fear they could be injured or worse.

“He could have hit the undercarriage of the front, he could have had his tail run over, could have been bruised or ran off, and we’ve been searching and searching and we can’t find him,” Bittner said.

Bittner said he and the neighbors feed and care for the cats to prepare them for adoption. He added that he knows who the driver was.

Bittner said the Beaver County Humane Society has launched an investigation.