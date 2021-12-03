PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today and Saturday should be dry for most folks out there.

If it isn’t completely dry, all you’ll see would be a couple of sprinkles or maybe some light snow in the Laurels late this morning into the early afternoon.

Afternoon highs should get back to the low 40s. There is a chance that our midnight temperature, 43°, will be our high for the day.

If you are planning on putting up Christmas lights this weekend Saturday may be the best day to do that.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and it will be dry. Winds will not be very strong.

While you won’t get the warmest temperatures of the weekend during this time. This is the time when you’ll have the best mix of warm temperatures and dry conditions.

Saturday lows will be near 30 degrees so you may want to wait until the afternoon before you head outside.

Sunday will see the warmest temperatures of the weekend, but there will be rain chances for the day too. Also, the warmest of the weather doesn’t arrive until after the sun sets on Sunday.

Sunday morning will be chilly with lows in the 20s. A warm front is set to arrive heading into the afternoon with a brief rain chance as the front slides through. Temperatures will then start to go up for the rest of the day. I have the 4:00 p.m. temperature at 47 degrees. I have the 8:00 p.m. temperature right at 50 degrees.

Sunday evening to Monday morning will begin to see rain chances on the rise.

We could potentially see a weak thunderstorm along the cold front on Monday morning.

Some data is also pushing temperatures to the low 60s just ahead of the cold front on Monday morning too.

