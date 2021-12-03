By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – PennDot has plans to work on 22 bridges in Westmoreland County as part of a massive new project.
Beginning today, residents can begin weighing in with their thoughts about the project.
They are planning to replace bridge seals, bridge decks, and other construction.
The Bridge Preservation project is due to begin in January 2022, with work starting in spring 2022, and expected to be completed in November 2022 and will span about a dozen municipalities in Westmoreland County.
It will create a number of lane restrictions before and during the work.
Residents can look at the plans and weigh in by heading to the PennDOT website at this link.