By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) — A local prosecutor's wife just got a protection from abuse order against him.
Greene County District Attorney David Russo's wife alleges he is abusive with her and their children when he gets drunk on weekends.
His wife also accuses him of intimidating her with guns they have in the home.
In an interview with the Observer-Reporter, Russo denied the allegations and called it an "attempt to destroy my career."
The order requires Russo to give up more than a dozen guns that he owns.