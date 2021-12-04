By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLOTTE (KDKA) – Kenny Pickett now sits alone atop the record books.
With a first-quarter touchdown pass against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game, Pickett threw his 80th career touchdown.

Most TD Passes in Pitt History
1. Kenny Pickett, 80
2. Dan Marino, 79#H2P » @HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/32FiKeFFWZ
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 5, 2021
Pickett tied Marino with 79 career touchdowns last week and passed him for single-season touchdowns, as it was also his 38th of the season.
Kenny Pickett has tied the ACC record for most TD passes in a season!
That's 41 for his 2021 campaign 🙌
Watch 📺 ABC#H2P » @KennyPickett10 pic.twitter.com/6DI57wb9iw
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 5, 2021
Also, in the first quarter, Pickett rushed for a touchdown.
Pitt is hoping to win its first ACC Championship in school history.