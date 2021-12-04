CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHARLOTTE (KDKA) – Kenny Pickett now sits alone atop the record books.

With a first-quarter touchdown pass against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game, Pickett threw his 80th career touchdown.

Pickett tied Marino with 79 career touchdowns last week and passed him for single-season touchdowns, as it was also his 38th of the season.

Also, in the first quarter, Pickett rushed for a touchdown.

Pitt is hoping to win its first ACC Championship in school history.