PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt Panthers will step onto Bank of America Field to play Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game.

It’s the team’s first appearance in the game in three years, when they lost to Clemson.

Back home in Pittsburgh, the hype is boiling over.

“Kenny for Heisman for sure!”

The expectations are high as Pitt enters the ACC Championship Game having their best season in 40 years, with a 10-2 record.

“I feel like Pitt all season, we’ve had such a good season that I’m excited for them to be on primetime, big game because I feel like they’ve been slept on a little bit so I’m excited for them to show what they got,” said Camry Lane, a Junior at Pitt.

“I think it’s gonna be a competition, it’s gonna be hot because both of them know they habit been there in a while and its gonna give them a chance to show what they got and put their name on the map,” said Aubrey Grant, an avid college football fan.

Fans are expecting a shootout in Charlotte from the two high-powered teams, and say they’ll be glued to the TV all night.

“It’s gonna be high scoring because both of them like to put the ball in the air so I’m gonna say 35-37, maybe a 3-point game,” said Grant. “A field goal is gonna win it.”

“Pitt can put up points so I’m gonna go Pitt 45, Wake 38, I think it’s gonna be a shootout. It’ll be back and forth,” said Lane.

Chas Bonasorte was part of the historic 1976 Pitt team and now runs Pitt Stop, selling Panther gear.

“We’re gonna win tonight, I predicted the score is gonna be 47-35, it’s gonna be a shootout,” said Bonasorte.

He said the calls for merchandise haven’t stopped coming in.

“People are double parking, triple parking. I need this from the game driveway window, it’s amazing,” said Bonasorte.

With nothing less than a championship expected to be brought home, Public Safety says they welcome all celebrations, as long as it’s done responsibly.

Public Safety officials have made a game plan of their own, including having University Police along with State Police patrolling Oakland and the South Side with mounted officers, motorcycle, bicycle, and K-9 units ready in case they have to calm celebrations getting too out of hand.