DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Ray Shetler for violating probation.

Shetler, a 37-year-old man, was acquitted in 2018 in the shooting of a St. Clair Township Police officer in 2015.

While he was acquitted of the shooting, he still was found guilty of theft and receiving stolen property.

For that, he was sentenced to 11.5-23 months in prison and credit for time served along with five years probation.

Now, his probation violations “stem from the incident in 2015 with the officer-involved shooting,” according to state police.

He is believed to driving a red, Dodge Ram pickup truck with Pennsylvania license plate number ZRS-7375.

Police say he is known to frequent the Derry and New Florence areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police at 724-832-3288.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for more information as it develops.