By: KDKA-TV News Staff
VERONA (KDKA) – An award with the namesake of the late Penn Hills, Pitt, and NFL star Bill Fralic has its third winner.
Central Valley's Sean Fitzsimmons was named the 2021 winner during a ceremony celebrating the six finalists at Long Vue Country Club.
The award goes to the top senior lineman in the WPIAL.
Central Valley star Sean Fitzsimmons won this years Bill Fralic Memorial Award recognizing the @wpial7 top Lineman. @CentralValleySD @KDKA pic.twitter.com/EsTjuDnFmg
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 4, 2021
KDKA Sports' own Rich Walsh, a Penn Hills alumni himself, emceed the event and Football Hall of Famer Jimbo Covert spoke at the event.
Fitzsimmons recorded 47 solo tackles and 18 sacks this season for the Warriors and he will head to Pitt next year.