CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Arnold, Fire, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters have responded to a fire at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church.

READ MORE: North Hills Special Response Team Hosts Toys For Tots Drive

The church is located at the corner of McCandless Street and Kenneth Avenue.

READ MORE: Florida Man Sentenced For Involvement In West Virginia Investment Scheme

Crews were called to the scene just after 8:00 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time of the fire and if anyone was injured.

MORE NEWS: State Police Searching For Ray Shetler For Probation Violations

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.