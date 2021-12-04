By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters have responded to a fire at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church.READ MORE: North Hills Special Response Team Hosts Toys For Tots Drive
The church is located at the corner of McCandless Street and Kenneth Avenue.
READ MORE: Florida Man Sentenced For Involvement In West Virginia Investment Scheme
CHURCH FIRE: Multiple fire crews are on scene of a fire at the St. Vladimir Catholic Church in Westmoreland County. It’s happening on Kenneth Ave. & McCandless Street. Flames and smoke can be seen coming from the roof. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/81GoUhLhWF
— Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) December 5, 2021
Crews were called to the scene just after 8:00 p.m.
It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time of the fire and if anyone was injured.MORE NEWS: State Police Searching For Ray Shetler For Probation Violations
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.