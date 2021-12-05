By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire in the Upper Hill.
The fire was reported just before 5:00 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Cherokee Street.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire marshal is being called to investigate the cause.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.