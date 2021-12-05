By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — The red carpet rolled out in the North Hills to surprise a super, special little girl.
The nonprofit Superheroes Believe in Miracles gives kids battling illnesses a chance to dress up as their favorite superhero for a calendar.
The jay family says their daughter, Kinsely, loved her photoshoot as Anna from Disney's "Frozen."
Normally, there’s a red carpet reveal party, but due to the pandemic, they had to bring the glitz and glamor to the kids’ homes instead.