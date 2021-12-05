CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Beaver County, Hopewell Township, I-376 West, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News, Timothy Baclit

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State police are investigating after a man died from falling from an overpass in Beaver County.

READ MORE: Local Kids Battling Illness Featured In Nonprofit's Superhero Calendar

Just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the scene of a man who fell over an overpass at I-376 west at Bryson Road in Hopewell Township.

READ MORE: Diversified Energy Donates 200 Coats To Kids In Washington County

Once on the scene, they found the body of 41-year-old Timothy Baclit who suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned that Baclit had stopped to help another motorist when he fell to his death.

MORE NEWS: Handmade Arcade Returns To David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Stae police are investigating the incident.