By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State police are investigating after a man died from falling from an overpass in Beaver County.
Just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the scene of a man who fell over an overpass at I-376 west at Bryson Road in Hopewell Township.
Once on the scene, they found the body of 41-year-old Timothy Baclit who suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police learned that Baclit had stopped to help another motorist when he fell to his death.
Stae police are investigating the incident.