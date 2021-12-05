By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Did you see a line of lights in the sky around 6:30 p.m. last night?
Several KDKA viewers reached out to us, wondering if it was a UFO or maybe even an early visit from Santa Claus.
It is actually part of the Starlink satellite chain.
On Thursday, a SpaceX rocket sent more than 48 satellites into space.
They are part of the constellation of satellites operated by Starlink.
It is an internet service company owned by SpaceX and designed by Elon Musk to provide high-speed internet to remote places.