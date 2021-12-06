By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Without a pandemic quarantine, we’d never be able to enjoy the splendor that is @ratemyskyperoom on Twitter.

The popular account has amassed more than 400,000 followers since it started “rating bookcases, backsplashes and hostage videos since April, 2020.”

Ratemyskyperoom gave KDKA’s very own Jon Delano a 7 out of 10 rating in a surprise tweet Friday.

“Good use of space,” the tweet read. “We are pro rocking chair. Tough lighting. 7/10.”

Good use of space. We are pro rocking chair. Tough lighting. 7/10 @JonDelano pic.twitter.com/Cqp6fPyBN4 — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) December 4, 2021

Seeing his live reports from his home attic during KDKA newscasts, viewers have written, called and tweeted the station, asking when he’s going to be back in the building.

Delano is a Pittsburgh news legend who covers mostly politics and finances for KDKA. You can see his reports on KDKA News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. You can read more about his career accomplishments here.

Ratemyskyperoom says in its Twitter bio that it has a book coming out next year.