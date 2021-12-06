CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
According to police, County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting in an apartment on Wood Street around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.
Allegheny County Police, Shooting, Wilkinsburg, Wood Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head inside an apartment in Wilkinsburg.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot in the head.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

He was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.