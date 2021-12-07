By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We all know that good children get presents during Christmas.
But on Monday night, hundreds of people came out to Market Square to celebrate the darker side of the holiday.
In Europe, on the 5th of December, they celebrate Krampusnacht — the story of a mythical goat beast known as Krampus.
Krampus punishes naughty children who misbehave before the feast of St. Nicholas.
For the festivities here in Pittsburgh, there was a spooky costume parade and live metal music with a holiday twist, including socially distanced selfies with Krampus.