TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey attorney general’s office released new video Monday showing troopers fatally shooting a Pennsylvania man while he was pulled over in his car in a ditch.

Troopers shot 34-year-old Timothy Parks of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, minutes after they responded.

Footage shows Parks took a swig of a drink, puffed on a cigarette and did not respond audibly to the troopers.

The attorney general’s office said Parks then shot a dog in the car and troopers opened fire, hitting him.

The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. in early November in Knowlton Township.

Authorities met with Parks’ family Monday to review the recordings.

Contact information for his family was not immediately available.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)