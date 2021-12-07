By John P. Wise/KDKA
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tame Impala on Tuesday announced plans to begin the new year with a bang.READ MORE: Major Outage Hits Amazon Web Services, Affecting Many Sites
Already planning to release “The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set” in February, Kevin Parker will take his touring act on the road for more than a dozen U.S. shows.
Tame Impala is scheduled to perform March 7 at the Peterson Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Port Authority Holds Public Meetings On Mon Valley Transit Upgrades
Hailing from Perth, Australia, Parker writes, performs and records everything Tame Impala produces in the studio, but invites several artists with him on tours.
“The Slow Rush” originally was released in 2020, but the upcoming box set also will include new remixes and a few never-before-heard B sides.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 849 New Cases
Several festivals are included on Tame Impala’s 2022 agenda, including the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala., the last date on the band’s tour.