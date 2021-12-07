CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department shut down a nightclub in Mt. Oliver.

The Green Room on Arlington Avenue was ordered to close Monday.

The Health Department said The Green Room was operating as a nightclub without a valid health permit.

The business’ Facebook page described itself as a multi-use space for EDM shows, private parties and comedy shows.

When the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.