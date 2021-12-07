By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department shut down a nightclub in Mt. Oliver.READ MORE: Justices Take Up Pennsylvania’s Deadly Force Rules For Cops
The Green Room on Arlington Avenue was ordered to close Monday.READ MORE: Man Gets Probation For Planting Bag Of Explosives Next To Downtown Building
The Health Department said The Green Room was operating as a nightclub without a valid health permit.
The business’ Facebook page described itself as a multi-use space for EDM shows, private parties and comedy shows.MORE NEWS: Major Outage Hits Amazon Web Services, Affecting Many Sites
When the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.