By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Two people were able to escape from their vehicle before it was struck by a train after it got stuck on tracks overnight in Duquesne.
The crash happened along the Great Allegheny Passage Trail near the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Headquarters.
Police say the driver made a wide turn onto Grant Street and the car got stuck.

The people in the car managed to get out before a train hit the vehicle and dragged it along the tracks.