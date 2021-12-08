By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – An Ambridge mother accused of killing her two children has agreed to a plea deal.

Krisinda Bright will plead guilty to two counts of murder in the first degree next week, the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Each count comes with a life sentence.

Bright is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Jeffrey Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady in February.

She told police she shot one of the children while the victim was lying in bed. She told police she then went downstairs and pointed the gun at the other child and pulled the trigger.

According to the criminal complaint, Bright told police that the gun didn’t fire, and after the child said, “Please don’t shoot, I’m gonna call the police,” Bright fixed the gun and shot the child in the face. But Bright told police that the child wasn’t dead, so she went to get another gun and shot the victim in the head because she didn’t want her child to suffer.

Prosecutors have said they’ll seek the death penalty.