PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris is making a sweet treat to go with your coffee this holiday season!
Gingerbread Biscotti
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon ground ginger
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
- 2 large eggs
- 3 tablespoons mild molasses
- 2 teaspoons finely grated orange zest (from about 1 medium navel orange)
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 4 ounces chopped pecans
- 4 ounces chopped dried apricots
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
Combine butter, sugar, brown sugar, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves in large bowl. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl often, until well mixed. Add eggs; continue beating until well mixed. Add molasses and orange zest; continue beating until well mixed. Add flour and baking powder; beat at low speed until well mixed. Add chopped pecans and chopped apricots in a mix until incorporated. Transfer dough to a parchment lined pan and shape with your hands into a flattened rectangle about 12” x 8” and cover with plastic wrap. Chill for at least an hour – this will help you form the logs easier as the dough tends to be sticky.
Divide dough in half. Shape each half into 12-inch log on lightly floured surface. Place logs 3 inches apart onto prepared cookie sheet. Flatten logs slightly.
Bake 25 – 28 minutes or until lightly browned and tops are slightly cracked. Remove from oven; cool 15 minutes on cookie sheet.
Reduce oven temperature to 325°F.
Carefully place logs onto cutting surface. Cut into 1/2-inch diagonal slices with serrated knife. Place, cut-side down, onto ungreased cookie sheets.
Return to oven. Bake 9 minutes; turn slices. Continue baking 5-7 minutes or until cookies are dry and crisp. Cool completely.