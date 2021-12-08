By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 767 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 524 are confirmed cases and 243 are probable.
The new deaths come from an import of data from the state. Dates range from Nov. 16 to Dec. 1. Two deaths were in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 group and 21 were 65 or older.
There have been 9,379 total hospitalizations and 155,979 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,499.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: