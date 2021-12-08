By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.
Narduzzi's being named as a finalist comes after Pitt finished its regular season schedule with an 11-2 record.
The team recently won its first ACC Championship, defeating Wake Forest 45-21 last weekend in Charlotte.
Pitt will face Michigan State on December 30 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
The full list of finalists includes the following other coaches:
- Blake Anderson, Utah State
- Dave Aranda, Baylor
- Luke Fickell. Cincinnati
- Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois
- Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
- Billy Napier, Louisiana
- Nick Saban, Alabama
- Kalani Sitake, BYU
- Kirby Smart, Georgia
- Jeff Traylor, UTSA
- Mel Tucker, Michigan State
- Kyle Whittingham, Utah