CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Narduzzi's being named as a finalist comes after Pitt finished its regular season schedule with an 11-2 record.
Filed Under:Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, Pat Narduzzi, Pitt Football, Pittsburgh Sports, Sports, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

READ MORE: Crews Fight Overnight Fire At Lawrenceville Lumber Co.

Narduzzi’s being named as a finalist comes after Pitt finished its regular season schedule with an 11-2 record.

READ MORE: Wilkinsburg Police Searching For Two Suspects In Credit Card Theft

The team recently won its first ACC Championship, defeating Wake Forest 45-21 last weekend in Charlotte.

Pitt will face Michigan State on December 30 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania State Rep Proposes Tax Credit For Businesses Hiring Santas

The full list of finalists includes the following other coaches:

  • Blake Anderson, Utah State
  • Dave Aranda, Baylor
  • Luke Fickell. Cincinnati
  • Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois
  • Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
  • Billy Napier, Louisiana
  • Nick Saban, Alabama
  • Kalani Sitake, BYU
  • Kirby Smart, Georgia
  • Jeff Traylor, UTSA
  • Mel Tucker, Michigan State
  • Kyle Whittingham, Utah