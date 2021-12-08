By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) – The owner of the Chick-fil-A in Robinson had a big Christmas surprise for her employee: a new car.

Aimee Hernandez goes all out with her holiday party every year, the Robinson restaurant said on Twitter.

Aimee Hernandez, has always held a very nice Christmas Party for her Team Members every year. This year, she decided to gift a @Toyota car, along with many other gifts to show her gratitude. It’s safe to say, the Christmas Spirit is alive & well in her #Pittsburgh restaurant. pic.twitter.com/rdtNyTaNJb — Chick-fil-A Robinson (@CFARobinson) December 7, 2021

This year, an employee got a Toyota car in what appears to be a raffle-style drawing.

In a video posted to Twitter, the lucky employee covers his face with his hands in disbelief after the announcement. The car is even wrapped up with a red bow.

Other gifts shown in the video include a month’s worth of rent, a Nintendo Switch, a big screen TV, six Steelers tickets, $1,000 in cash and a $1,500 Apple gift card.

“It’s safe to say, the Christmas Spirit is alive and well in her restaurant,” the video said.