By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a week when TJ Watt remained questionable for this past Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens due to being in COVID-19 protocol, he turned in a dominant performance.

Against the Ravens, Watt recorded 3.5 sacks, six tackles, six quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

For his efforts, he has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Thanks to his 3.5 sacks this past week, he is now tied with James Harrison for the Steelers’ single-season sack record with 16 in total.

Watt is also the leader in sacks in the entire NFL.

This marks the second time this season Watt has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, taking home the honor after a week six win over Seattle.

He is now a five-time winner of AFC Defensive Player of the Week.