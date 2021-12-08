PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many things in our lives can change due to the weather.

These things can include how we dress, how we take care of our homes, and even how we take care of our vehicles.

The weather is getting colder more frequently, which means it’s a good idea to prepare your car for the winter season.

You’ve probably seen it before. A light on your dashboard comes on.

It’s typically a warning to let you know something is wrong, specifically a light that many drivers see more of this time of year — a tire pressure light.

Tim Dietz, the owner of Troubleshooters, says he’s aware of the challenges many drivers face when it comes to the cost in maintaining their vehicle, especially this time of year.

“Should I buy my kids toys for Christmas, or new clothes, or should I put it into new tires?” is a common question asked.

“Nobody wants to put money into their car unless they absolutely have to,” Dietz said.

Freezing temperatures can make a difference in how a car functions, and it’s not uncommon to see the tire pressure light come on.

If that happens, Dietz says the worst thing you can do is ignore it.

Ignoring it can lead to other serious issues happening to the vehicle, and it’s not safe.

Dietz says there’s a simple way to find out how much air should be in your tires.

“Look on your door jam when you open the drivers door up. There’s a tire pressure tag and that’ll tell you what the manufacturer recommends running it at. If you can’t find that on a passenger car, around 35 PSI is a good rule this time of year,” Dietz said.

If the pressure isn’t adjusted, it could damage more than just the tire and easily cost hundreds of dollars to fix.

Besides tire pressure problems, Dietz also says car batteries can be a big issue in the winter because when it’s very cold out, a weak battery will lose charge quickly and your car may not start.