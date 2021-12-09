By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pirates manager Clint Hurdle is headed to Colorado.

The Rockies announced Thursday Clint Hurdle was hired as a special assistant to General Manager Bill Schmidt.

“We are extremely excited to welcome back Clint Hurdle to the Rockies organization,” said Schmidt in a press release. “Clint has a long history with the Rockies and in this game, and he brings a wealth of knowledge that will be incredibly valuable to this organization and our players.”

After he was fired hours before the final game of the 2019 season, Hurdle said he was going to “put the baseball pants in the closet” and give back to his family, but he told the Post-Gazette it wasn’t a formal retirement and only time would tell where he’d end up in the future.

“I am thrilled to return to an organization that I love,” said Hurdle in the release. “I’m looking forward to working with Bill and his staff and helping out wherever they need me.”

Hurdle led the Pirates to their first winning season in two decades along with three-straight postseason appearances. His 735 wins are the fourth most in franchise history.

Before coming to the Pirates, he was the Rockies’ manager across parts of eight seasons from 2002 to 2009. He was the franchise’s longest tenured manager and the only to lead the Rockies to the World Series. Before he was manager, he was the club’s hitting coach from 1997 to 2002 and a roving hitting instructor from 1994 to 1996.