By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro is trying to block Republican lawmakers from using a newly-formed company to audit Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results.
Shapiro filed a court brief arguing that Envoy Sage LLC should not be given access to the personal data of more than nine million Pennsylvanians.
Shapiro says Envoy has no election experience and only has two employees.
Republican lawmakers hired Envoy Sage to do a forensic audit of the 2020 general election results and the results of this year’s May primary.