PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot downtown early on Thursday morning.

Police were called to 10th Street and Penn Avenue in the Cultural District around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man shot.

Once on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Witnesses told police they heard two men arguing before shots were fired.

