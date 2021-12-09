PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot downtown early on Thursday morning.
Police were called to 10th Street and Penn Avenue in the Cultural District around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man shot.READ MORE: Tractor Trailer Gets Stuck On Stanwix Street
Once on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
READ MORE: Pittsburgh Firefighters Provide Children With Brand New Winter Coats
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arriving.
Witnesses told police they heard two men arguing before shots were fired.MORE NEWS: Man And 2 Children Killed In Ohio Apartment Parking Lot Shooting
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details