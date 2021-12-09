Photo Credit: KDKA
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public School Police will be conducting searches Thursday morning at several district schools after threats of violence were made on social media.
District officials say they are aware of threats of potential violence at Pittsburgh Allegheny 6-8 and Pittsburgh Brashear High School being made via social media.
Out of an abundance of caution, School Police will be conducting searches at those two schools, as well as at Pittsburgh South Hills 6-8 and Pittsburgh Allegheny K-5.
District officials say School Police will continue to work with law enforcement to identify the source of the threats.