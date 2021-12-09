By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — There is one lucky winner who bought a lottery ticket out of a Bridgeville store.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says that a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was bought at Cogo’s on 510 Station Street on Wednesday.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says that a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was bought at Cogo's on 510 Station Street on Wednesday.

"The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 3-7-33-50-69, and the red Powerball® 24," the lottery says.
There is one year for the winner to go to a nearby lottery office to claim the $100,000 prize.
There is one year for the winner to go to a nearby lottery office to claim the $100,000 prize.

They also must sign the back of the ticket.
The store also gets $500 for selling the ticket.