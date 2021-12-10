By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This weekend could be the perfect time to bring home a new friend.
Animal Friends is hosting an adoption event for the holidays to help connect more animals with their forever homes.
The shelter is offering discounts now through the Dec. 23 to help find homes for its cats and rabbits.
You can view the animals up for adoption here.