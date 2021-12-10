By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCMURRAY (KDKA) – A crash left a man dead and police investigating on Thursday.
Larry Haney was driving west along Waterdam Road in McMurray when he lost control and struck a pole.
He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.
Police are investigating in order to learn what caused the crash.